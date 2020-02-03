Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, 3 February, 2020: Mishti confesses her love for Abir

Mishti find Abir in the temple. Later, she confesses her love for Abir in front of everyone.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Meenakshi requesting the inspector to find Abir, while Abir crosses the same route at that time. Mishti informs Kunal that Abir went from the lakeside to somewhere else. Abir reaches the temple where he and Mishti confessed their love. Abir muses up the courage, to tell the truth to Mishti. Meenakshi asks Kunal why he is changing his way, then Kunal answers her she gets irritated thinking about Mishti. Mishti reaches the same temple where Abir is present.

She calls Abir loudly after which they both finally meet. She asks him to marry her before anyone tries to separate them again. Abir promises her that he will do the same, but then only both the families arrive at the spot. Nishant angrily holds her hand and asks Abir to leave her. They got in an argument then only Rajshri comes and asks to listen Mishti’s choice once. She lectures everyone for hurting Mishti. Mishti and Abir apologize to Vishambar for their mistakes.

Vishambar asks Mishti to speak what she wants. She apologizes to everyone and informs them about Abir’s accident and his importance in her life. Jasmeet yells on her for taking Abir’s name again and again but Mishti clarifies her that she cannot bind Nannu in a relationship without love. She tells Nishant that she is ready for the wedding but she will never be able to love him. Nishant asks her the reason why she left the dias? She answers him that she loves Abir and the episode ends.

