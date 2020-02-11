Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 11, 2020: Abir and Mishti share some romantic moment

Nanu plans a surprise for Abir and Mishti. Kuhu vents her frustration on Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Abir vents his anger on Meenakshi in front of Parul. Parul calms him and asks to ask about Mishti’s condition. Nidhi provoke Meenakshi against Parul. On the other hand, Mishti gets confused about Meenakshi and thinks to call Abir. She finds the court notice in her purse while Kunal gets lost in his own thoughts. He decides to not let his marriage break. Kuhu snatches the paper from Mishti’s hand and shouts on her for interfering in her life.

Abir asks Mishti to meet him while Kuhu gets irritate when Kunal asks about Mishti. Kunal on the other side, gets confused about her feelings for Kuhu and wishes to stay with her. He is sending a message to Kuhu only then Nanu and Ketki comes and asks him to plan a surprise for Abir and Mishti. Kuhu is unable to concentrate on her work because of Kunal but after that she receives his message and leaves to meet him.

Abir meets Mishti and discusses about the function. They share a romantic moment together. Kuhu refuses Kunal to help him in the surprise but Nanu informs her that it is his plan. Meenakshi thinks to not give up on Abir. Vishambar comes to meet Mishti and apologizes for his actions related to Nannu but she tells him to not do this and they share a happy moment.

Nanu tells Meenakshi that she has to pay for her deeds and that’s why he is giving another chance to build the shattered trust again. Mishti tries to talk to Jasmeet but she ignores her. Meanwhile, Kuhu says bad to her which leads to an argument between her and Mishti.

What is going to happen? Will Kuhu’s hatred to create another problem in Mishti and Abir’s love story? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

