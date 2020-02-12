Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 12, 2020: Meenakshi apologizes to Mishti

Meenakshi promises Mishti for not ceating any problem while Kuhu feels unwanted in the family.

The episode begins with Nanu inviting Maheshwari’s for the function. Mishti takes his blessings and Vishambar accepts the invitation. Abir speaks to Mishti and tells her to refuse to come home. Kunal gets upset with Kuhu's message and vents his frustration on his work. He gets worried to think about his marriage falling apart and asks Kedia to delay the divorce. Mishti denies Abir for refusing to Nanu about his plan. On the other side, Meenakshi is planning something for Mishti.

Kunal meets Kuhu and shows her the image of sports car. He is about to say her but then only Maheshwari’s arrives at Rajvansh house. Nidhi informs them about Ketki’s escape which later meant to a surprise for Mishti. They surprises everyone by remembering them about Abir and Mishti’s love story. Mishti thanks them for that. Nanu gifts Mishti his wife’s necklace which makes Kuhu feel bad. She feels unwanted when everyone clicks pictures without her.

Mishti sees Meenakshi and Nanu talking in gestures and asks him about who gifted her necklace. Nanu informs her truth, meanwhile, Kunal looks for Kuhu. Jasmeet provoke Varsha against Mishti but Shaurya comes and makes her understand to not split the two sisters. Mishti thinks about Meenakshi and goes to talk to her. Varsha makes Jasmeet understand that Kunal cares for Kuhu and if he is with her then no one can cause harm to her.

Meenakshi apologizes to Mishti and promises her that she will not create any problem in the wedding. Ketki and Jugnu pranks with Abir and later they teases Nidhi for being in the groom side. On the other side, Kuhu packs her bag and yells on Kunal for their divorce. Abir confronts him for the same.

