Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 13, 2020: Mishti and Abir’s haldi ceremony begins

Abir agrees to help Kunal to confess his feelings for Kuhu. Everyone enjoys Mishti and Abir’s haldi ceremony.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Rajshri asking for Kunal to be on the bride's side. Mishti praises Kuhu for being awesome while Kuhu feels bad when Nidhi praises Mishti too. Abir thinks a way to reunite Kuhu and Kunal. He informs everyone that he and Kunal will bring both the Maheshwari daughters to their house tomorrow. Kuhu thinks about her last day in the house at the same time Mishti thinks about her new beginning.

Kuhu thinks to inform everyone about her and Kunal. Mishti informs her that she manages everything so easily by earning love from new people. She encourages her and feels demotivated but Kuhu ignores her. Rajshri gifts Akshara’s earring to Kuhu and takes Mishti’s phone. Abir thinks to inform Mishti about Kuhu and Kunal and messages her about the same. Varsha receives the message but missed to read it because of Jasmeet. Jasmeet says her bad and leaves in anger.

Abir goes to confront Kunal and gets angry at him. He informs him that he’ll help him to get rid of Kuhu from his life. On the other hand, Meenakshi decides to hand over the house papers to Mishti. She gets upset because of not attending Abir’s marriage and informs Nanu about her leave.

Abir plays an act in front of Kunal to make him realize his love for Kuhu after which he confesses his feelings for her. Kunal asks him to help him at which Abir agrees and gets happy. The next morning, Parul helps Meenakshi to give Abir the Haldi which she grinds for him by her own hands. Nanu sees Meenakshi’s effort and thinks to talk to Abir. Kuhu decides to inform Varsha about her divorce while Mishti asks her why she is behaving weirdly. Mishti talks to her about Kunal’s love for her and leaves.

Later, Maheshwari and Rajvansh celebrate Mishti and Abir’s Haldi ceremony. Kuhu asks Kunal to meet her but Abir refuses him to go. Mishti clicks pictures from Kuhu’s phone and receives her lawyer’s call. Kuhu makes an excuse to her but Mishti confronts the spa for the same. She apologizes to her after knowing but feels something fishy.

