Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 14, 2020: Abir and Kunal attends Mishti’s haldi ceremony

Abir and Kunal reaches the Maheswari house. Later, Mishti discovers about Kuhu’s divorce.

The show starts with Nidhi and Ketki talking about Jasmeet. Parul asks her to stay quiet at the Maheshwaris but Nidhi leaves in anger. Parul asks Ketki to perform rituals on Meenakshi’s behalf. Ketki informs her that Abir and Kunal are also coming with them in unique dress up. Kunal asks Abir that he don’t want to do this but Abir manages to agree him for Kuhu. Mishti looks for court’s notice in Kuhu’s cupboard. Rajshri comes and takes her out for the function.

Disguised Abir and Kunal enters the Maheshwari house. Varsha asks Parul to call Meenakshi if she can. Parul informs Kuhu to take rest and enjoy the function. Parul asks Kunal to help Kuhu, he then massages her and feels happy. Mishti is about to read Kuhu’s papers but Abir accidentally falls. Mishti gets surprised seeing him. Kuhu shares her tension with Kunal after which Abir suggests him to confess Kuhu about his love.

Abir puts haldi on Mishti while Kunal plays with Kuhu. Both the couple’s had romance. Mishti collides with Jasmeet and Jasmeet reads the divorce papers. She goes to informs everyone while Mishti tries to clarify Kuhu. Varsh gets shocked hearing this and Kuhu slaps Mishti for this.

What will happen next? Is it will going to affect Abir and Mishti’s wedding? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

