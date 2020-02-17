Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 17, 2020: Kunal confesses his love for Kuhu

Kuhu blames Mishti for all her problems while Kunal confesses his love for her in front of everyone.

The show begins with Kuhu slapping Mishti and blaming her for this. Mishti tells Abir that she doesn’t did it intentionally. Kuhu apologizes to Varsha while Shaurya yells at Abir and asks them what happened. Parul apologizes on Kunal’s behalf but Vishambar tells her to not do so. Shaurya shouts on Kunal for not informing them. Rajshri asks them while Kuhu blames Mishti for all her problems. She tells that Kunal has does this alliance because of Mishti.

Kuhu yells on Mishti and leaves while Shaurya stops Kunal for their questions. Mishti tells Kuhu that she told her to reveal the truth to the family but gets into an argument. Mishti gets surprised to hear what Kuhu thinks about her. Meanwhile, Kunal confesses his love for Kuhu to the family. Abir tries to convince the family on Kunal’s behalf. Meenakshi and Nanu discusses about Kuhu and Kunal.

Meenakshi asks Kuhu is she really want to leave Kunal? Jasmeet yells on Mishti for ruining Kuhu’s life and puts a condition in front of her that she will not marry Abir until everything gets right in Kuhu's life. Kuhu informs Meenakshi that she loves the Rajvansh but hates Mishti. Meenkashi tries to understand her to fight for her rights. Rajshri comes and scolds Jasmeet for her decision while Vishambar leaves to meet the Rajvansh.

Kuhu and Kunal both feels heartbroken. Vishambar asks Abir to comfort Mishti as she is terrified. Mishti blames her responsible for all the problems but Abir reaches and makes her happy. Varsha asks Kunal to break apart if he doesn’t want to live with Kuhu but Kunal admits his love and asks for marrying her again.

