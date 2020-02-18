Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 18, 2020: Abir and Mishti get romantic

Abir and Mishti are excited for their wedding while Kuhu puts forth a condition in front of Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Abir and Mishti decorating the wedding pavilion and shares some romantic moments with each other. On the other side, Kunal agrees to sign the paper while Kuhu refuses the same. Kunal requests Shaurya to give him one more chance. Shaurya asks Kuhu why didn’t she said a word before, after which, she informs everyone that it is Meenakshi who helped her to fight for her rights.

Shaurya tells Vishambar to decide while Kunal requests him to do the right choice. Vishambar informs Nanu to bring the wedding procession but questions him on this. Abir and Mishti promise to always be together while Kunal reaches to meet them. Maheshwari discusses about Kuhu’s demand at which Jasmeet says bad about Mishti. Vishambar yells on Jasmeet for saying wrong. Kunal informs Abir and Mishti about Kuhu’s condition for the marriage. Abir refuses to give her the pavilion.

Nidhi and Kaushal drop Kuhu home but Kuhu feels upset because of Mishti. Maheshwari tells Mishti to take the decision of her choice. She agrees to give the pergola to Kuhu which makes everyone happy. Nidhi performs the ‘Palla Dastoor’ ritual. Rajshri and Vishambar discuss about Mishti and Kuhu’s happiness and later informs everyone about the wedding time. Kuhu gets upset hearing that Abir and Mishti will be marrying before her.

Varsha and Rajshri perform Kuhu and Mishti’s rituals and make them understand to value each other’s support, on the other hand, Vishamabar performs Abir and Kunal’s rituals. Kunal gets upset when Kaushal talks about Meenakshi which makes Abir doubtful for his decision.

Credits :Star Plus

