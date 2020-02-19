Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 19, 2020: Kuhu puts another demand in front of Mishti

Abir feels guilty for his decision. On the other hand, Kuhu put forth a demand to Mishti.

The episode goes on with Kuhu making Mishti wear the bangles and talking to her. She gets upset seeing the necklace which Nanu gave her. Mishti doesn’t reply to her questions which makes her angry. Meenakshi asks Parul to tie the turban to Abir and Kunal. Parul refuses and requests her to stay with Kunal for his marriage. Abir teases Kunal for not proposing Kuhu yet while Jugnu calls him. Parul and Nanu come to tie the turban to Abir.

Kuhu asks Mishti her problem but she tells her that no one can affect her and leaves. Parul and Nanu try to talk to Abir about Meenakshi’s punishment after which Abir feels guilty for his decision. He confronts this with Mishti and overhears Meenakshi’s conversation with Kunal. Kuhu feels angry at Mishti while Jasmeet indirectly provokes her against Mishti. Later, Vishamabar and Shaurya get emotional seeing Mishti and Kuhu in wedding dresses. They click their pictures together and feeds them food.

Ketki gets excited for his brothers’ marriage while Meenakshi sees the procession from the balcony. Mishti and Kuhu hear Shaurya’s conversation after which Kuhu says badly to Mishti and demands to marry before her. Everyone gets worried when they find Abir missing. Mishti and Kuhu get into a fight while Mishti tries to convince her for not doing so but she leaves to inform the family and the episode ends.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More