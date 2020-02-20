Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 20, 2020: Abir and Mishti get married

Mishti agrees for Kuhu’s second demand. Afterwards, Abir and Mishti drags everyone’s attention.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with everyone looking for Abir while Kuhu comes in the procession to inform Varsha about her marriage. Vishambar makes an excuse and informs them about Abir’s arrival. Abir tells them about Vishambar’s support in his decision while everyone gets happy seeing Meeankshi’s entry at the wedding. Jasmeet takes Kuhu inside her room and asks her what happened. Mishti gets upset thinking about her wedding on the same pergola.

Maheswari welcomes the groom, on the other side, Meenakshi comes to meet Mishti and Kuhu. She asks permission from them to take them to the pergola. Mishti refuses her and asks to take Kuhu first for her wedding. She makes Rajshri and Meenakshi understand the situation after which Rajshri feels worried for her. Meenakshi praises her for her decision while Mishti feels bad about this. Varsha asks to bring Mishti but Meenakshi tells them to praise Mishti’s decision. Abir also supports her.

The priest performs Kunal and Kuhu’s marriage rituals. On the other side, Abir meets Mishti and plans something. Jugnu asks Vishambar and Rajshri to come with him but Nanu questions him for this. He takes everyone out from the house in a hurry for which Kuhu feels bad for getting ignored.

Abir and Mishti set their pavilion on the top of the bus at which everyone gets shocked seeing this. The priest performs Abir and Mishti’s wedding rituals while Kuhu gets jealous because of her. Later, Mishti and Abir get worried thinking about their wedding rounds.

Will Abir and Mishti’s marriage take place without any problem. Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

