Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 21, 2020: Mishti gets emotional before her farewell

Abir and Mishti happily marries. On the other hand Kunal and Kuhu wants to talk about their new start.

The show continues with the priest informing everyone to perform the wedding rounds on the bus. Afterward, Abir takes Mishti in the lap and completes their wedding rituals. Vishambar and Varsha praise them for their unique idea while Kuhu feels a little bad. She gets jealous when Nidhi also praises Mishti. Rajshri shares her worry but Mishti tells her that it is her upbringing. Mishti asks Kuhu is she happy now and informs everyone that she is happy getting Abir in his life.

Mishti and Abir take Meenakshi’s blessings. Kunal and Kuhu spend some quality time but Ketki interrupts in between them. Jasmeet meets Kuhu and provokes her against Mishti. Vishambar and Rajshri take Meenakshi’s permission for performing Mishti’s farewell ceremony according to the Marwari’s. Meenakshi asks Kuhu that she is already their daughter in law, after which Kuhu and Kunal leave to prepare for Mishti’s welcome in the Rajvansh house.

Everyone gets emotional on Mishti’s farewell. Vishambar and Rajshri bless them for their new life. On the other side, Kunal tries to talk to Kuhu but Nidhi and Jugnu again interfere in between them at which Kunal gets angry on them and takes Kuhu away. Jasmeet says bad to Mishti during her Vidai ceremony and she gets upset.

Will Jasmeet’s word affect Mishti’s new relations? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

