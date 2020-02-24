Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 24, 2020: Mishti is welcomed to the family

Kunal expresses his true feelings to Kuhu while Meenakshi plans to welcome Mishti in a unique way.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Mishti's farewell rituals after which she leaves for the Raajvansh house with Abir. Abir tells Mishti that it is their first day of a new start, on the other hand, Kunal informs Kuhu that it is the last day of all their problems. He expresses his love for her and hugs her. Kuhu prepares things for Mishti's Grah Pravesh but Meenakshi asks her to do something unique. She tells her idea for Mishti's welcome.

Meanwhile, on the midway Abir has a sudden panic attack just to cheer up Mishti from overthinking. He promises her that they will face every problem together from now. Rajshri cries feeling that Mishti isn't well and asks Vishambhar to call her while Abir and Mishti reach Raajvansh's house. They get worried seeing no one is there for their welcome. Rajshri shares her worry regarding Kuhu and Mishti living at the same place but Vishambhar clears her doubt and asks her to calm.

Abir and Mishti get amazed at their surprise. Meenakshi informs them that it was her idea and there is a message behind it. Later, Meenakshi welcomes Mishti in the Rajvansh house with proper rituals. Everyone spends some time together and performs the rest of the rituals. Meenakshi takes Mishti’s test through a game by organizing the competition between her and Kuhu.

Credits :Star Plus

