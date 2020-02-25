Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 25, 2020: Mishti confronts Kuhu about their hatred

Mishti tries to sort everything between her and Kuhu. Meanwhile, Meenakshi uses Jasmeet to provoke Kuhu against Mishti.

The episode starts with Abir and Mishri performing the incomplete wedding rituals. Mishti makes Meenakshi win the game after which everyone leaves to sleep. Kunal asks Abir to help him for his wedding night while Nanu teases Kaushal to take care of Nidhi. Kuhu takes Mishti to her room after which Mishti tries to fill the gap between her and Kuhu. Kunal informs Abir that he has spoken to Mishti to make Kuhu busy until he plans something for her.

Kuhu agrees to Mishti’s advice while Meenakshi calls Jasmeet and praises Mishti for her work after which Jasmeet gets anxious for Kuhu. Meenakshi shows her evil face and decides a trap against Mishti and Kuhu. Mishti and Abir prepare themselves for their wedding night. Kuhu gets happy seeing Kunal’s surprise. They spend some quality time together while Mishti falls asleep until Abir arrives to meet her. Kuhu waits for Kunal while Jasmeet calls and provokes her against Mishti.

Varsha asks Jasmeet but she makes an excuse. Rajshri thinks to call Mishti once after which she wakes her up. Nidhi gives a box to Meenakshi and questions her about it. What is Meenakshi planning for Mishti? Stay connected to know more.

