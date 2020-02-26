Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 26, 2020: Meenakshi prompts Kuhu against Mishti

Abir calls for a competition between her and Mishti. Meenakshi tries to provoke Kuhu against her.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke goes on with Abir and Kunal performing meditation. Kunal tells Abir about last night but he refuses to listen. Mishti apologizes to Abir for getting up late. She starts crying for breaking the frame but Abir tries to calm her. Kunal hugs Kuhu and asks her to take care of the necklace. Meenakshi informs Kuhu that she wants to gift Mishti this necklace for her custom but Kuhu tells her that she doesn’t know how to cook.

Abir and Mishti take everyone’s blessings while Kuhu informs her what she told to Meenakshi. Mishti agrees to cook the food after which Abir asks to compete with her. Meenakshi sends Kuhu to bring the necklace while everyone enjoys the competition. Kunal teases Abir and Mishti during their romance. Kuhu gets jealous seeing the necklace while Meenakshi indirectly provokes her against Mishti. Nidhi asks Kunal to help Mishti in cooking food but Kaushal stops him from doing so and takes everyone away.

Mishti talks to Abir to distract him from cooking the food while Abir calls Rajshri and Vishamabar for Mishti’s ritual. Kunal informs them about Mishti and Kuhu’s competition. Rajshri praises Abir for her dessert while Vishamabar motivates Mishti after her cake gets burnt. Meenakshi shows the necklace to Varsha and Jasmeet which makes Kuhu tense.

