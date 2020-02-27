Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 27, 2020: Mishti confronts Kuhu about the necklace

Kuhu feels tensed for breaking the necklace. Afterward, Mishti gets upset with Kuhu and asks her to stay away from her things.

The episode begins with Abir and Mishti presenting their food. Mishti wants Kuhu to be her judge. Vishambhar and Rajshri praise Abir for his dessert while Kuhu praises Mishti for her brownie. Rajshri praise Meenakshi for Abir's upbringing. Meenakshi offers Kuhu to gift the necklace to Mishti which makes her tense. She remembers how unintentionally she broke Mishti's necklace and makes excuses to sort things. Nidhi forces her after which she takes out the necklace.

All of them get shocked seeing the broken necklace while Mishti gets disturbed with Kuhu's behavior. She confronts her about the necklace and their differences. Rajshri enters their room suddenly after which they started acting normally. Later, Abir asks Parul and Meenakshi to sit with them for lunch. Meenakshi informs everyone about Mahashivratri's celebration. Abir tells that Mishti will organize the veneration this year. Kunal asks to help them but Mishti refuses and asks him to spend time with Kuhu.

Kuhu apologizes to Mishti but she denies forgiving her. Nanu asks Parul to convey the story behind the necklace which makes Mishti emotional and Kuhu guilty. Mishti gets happy knowing the necklace’s values while she says badly to her. Meenakshi gets happy when her first step in separating Kuhu and Mishti succeeds. Kunal talks to Kuhu but she stays quiet. He asks her whether she will help or not in the veneration and the episode ends.

