Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 28, 2020: Mishti prepares offerings for Mahashivratri

Mishti and Abir prepare the offering while Jasmeet and Meenakshi provoke Kuhu against Mishti.

The show continues with Abir asking Mishti the reason behind her sadness. Mishti and Abir blackmail each other to reveal the truth after which Mishti tells about the necklace. Meenakshi suggests Nanu about giving Kunal a break from his work to make her spend time with Kuhu. She asks for Parul’s help in it to take her revenge. Abir gets surprised seeing Mishti’s work while Parul requests Abir to talk to Kunal once.

Mishti calls Abir and requests him to not blackmail her over the previous night’s incident. Kuhu shares her worries with Jasmeet while Jasmeet provokes her against Mishti. Mishti teases and tells Kunal that they will make Panchamrat at night. Abir and Mishti wait for Kunal and Kuhu and make their fun. Mishti asks Kunal to take a break from work but he denies doing so. Mishti discusses with Parul about Kunal’s work. Parul informs Kunal which makes him angry and he leaves.

Parul and Kuhu leave to make coffee while Meenakshi plays her game. Abir and Mishti spend some time while cooking the holy offerings. Meenakshi provokes Kuhu against Mishti after which she thinks to mix the sleeping medicine in Mishti’s coffee. Will Kuhu’s plan destroy Abir and Mishti’s first Mahashivratri? Stay hooked to know more.

