Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 4, 2020: Nishant confesses the truth

Nishant apologizes for his mistake. Meenakshi asks for Mishti and Abir’s alliance.

The show goes ahead with Mishti confessing that she loves Abir and without him, she has no meaning of life. She decides to leave as she cannot live with Maheshwari's’ hatred, but Nishant stops her and says that it is time for him to leave. Jasmeet yells on Abir for becoming a reason for Nannu’s leave. Abir tries to stop him but Nishant informs him that he won the game.

Nishant stops Abir and confessed everyone about his accident and informs that he intentionally didn’t save Abir from drowning. He tells that Abir is the real hero and he is just a part of their story. He asks Vishambar to get Mishti married to Abir. Jasmeet, Kuhu and Mishti stop Nishant from leaving them but he leaves them forever. Abir apologizes to everyone for his mistakes. Meenakshi takes Mishti inside the temple.

She tells everyone that she did everything for separating Abir and Mishti. She apologizes to everyone for her deeds. She asks Mishti’s hand for Abir. Nishant stops his car in midway and asks Kuhu to go back. He says to her that he is stupid that he loved Mishti even after knowing the truth, But Kuhu informs him that he is just compelled not stupid. He orders her to plan the wedding for Abir and Mishti after which he leaves and Kuhu says that she hates Mishti.

Vishamabar and Rajshri discuss about Mishti. Kunal shares his happiness with Kuhu and promises her to never let Maheshwari’s hurt because of him, but Kuhu leaves in anger. Rajshri scolds Mishti for repeating the same adopted thing. She leaves in a confusing situation. Vishambar tells Mishti to think once before we accept the alliance which was overheard by Abir.

