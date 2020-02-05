Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 5, 2020: Mishti and Abir in confusion

Mishti gets hurt hearing Jasmeet and Varsha’s conversation. Meenakshi tells the truth to Abir.

The episode starts with Abir hearing Vishambar and Mishti’s conversation. He hides but Mishti feels his presence. They both meet while Mishti asks him to leave as Jasmeet is coming there. They both apologize to her but Jasmeet leaves in anger. Mishti hugs Abir and he leaves her saying to meet him tomorrow. Meenakshi asks the priest to find a wedding date. Kuhu feels bad while Nidhi also says bad for Mishti. Kunal asks Meenakshi to confirm the date.

Everyone starts thinking about preparations. Kunal asks Kuhu to make the wedding unique, while Kuhu gets angry at Kunal for not remembering what is on February 15. Mishti goes to meet Jasmeet but she overhears Varsha’s conversation with her in which Jasmeet tells her that Mishti divides the people where she goes. She says her to worry about Kuhu now. Kunal tells Kuhu that she helped him in remembering about the meeting. Kuhu cries thinking about their separation.

Nidhi tells Kuhu to prepare for tomorrow as Maheshwari’s are coming for the alliance. Nanu video calls Mishti and asks her to carry on with Abir. They both get excited talking about their wedding. Mishti asks God for her faith, Rajshri comes and gives her Nannu’s letter. She questions her for getting married in Kuhu’s house. Abir shares his confusion regarding Meenakshi with Nanu. Meenakshi asks for a chance to prove her right. She informs him that she is responsible for Nishant’s act.

Rajshri understands Mishti that it is in our hands to handle the relationship well. Meenakshi informs Abir that she will not hide anything from him now and wouldn’t harm Mishti too. She requests him to give her one more chance to win his trust again.

