Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 6, 2020: Abir shocks everyone

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Mishti reading Nannu’s letter in which he asks to promise him that she will marry Abir only. Mishti thinks that Nannu's sacrifice should not go on like this and she will try to do everything right. Meenakshi calls women from NGO to buy Saris from them. She gets tensed hearing that Parul is sitting with Abir. Nidhi tells Kunal to select one for Kuhu too. He gets confused to see the message from lawyer.

Rajshri tells Jasmeet that she is doing a favor for them by coming in Mishti’s function. Vishambar thanks her for the same but Jasmeet tells them that it is her family. Lawyer handover divorce paper to Kunal but Kunal thinks to change his mind while Varsha receives Kuhu’s letter. She unfortunately gives it to Mishti and they leaves. Nanu gets happy seeing Parul blessing Abir for his future. Abir shares his problem with them while Mishti calls him out to talk.

Kuhu asks Kunal to leave as to change her outfit but he surprises him with a new dress. Abir meets Mishti, he tells her to think for moving to new place but Mishti refuses listening him. They both decides to not discuss bad things today. Mishti asks for Kuhu but Nidhi makes everyone awkward with her answer. Kunal asks Kuhu why he didn’t wore the sari at which Kuhu reminds him of their divorce.

Abir promises everyone to make them happy. Meenakshi asks them to have Abir and Mishti’s marriage on 15th February. Vishambar also agrees for that. Meenakshi gives token gift to Mishti but Abir stops her. He asks her to don’t take part in his wedding which makes everyone shocked. Meenakshi doesn’t say a word for that and leaves from there. Mishti thinks that what Abir is doing is right or not.

Credits :Star Plus

