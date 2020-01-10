Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 10, 2020: Kunal makes a move

Parul tells the truth to Kunal. Kunal fights with Meenakshi to reunite Abir & Mishti

The episode starts with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) telling Jugnu about the wrong letter he read & Mishti (Rhea Sharma) didn’t came to tell me that she dosen’t want to see my face. Kunal cries because of Abir’s word. Parul goes to meet him & tells him that you proved my sacrifice wrong. Meenakshi stops her but Parul informs her that today she will not stay quiet. Parul slapped Kunal which made him & Meenakshi shocked.

Parul reveals that how Abir sacrificed his love for Mishti just for him, and he insulted his sacrifice too. Kunal is shocked after hearing this. Abir tells Nanu about losing Mishti forever, but Nanu asks if he still loves Mishti for which Abir replies yes. Jugnu informs him about Mishti’s roka, but Abir says there is till chances that she will come back.

On the other hand Mishti standing in the balcony says that tomorrow will be a new morning, Abir & Mishti story has been finished. Mishti & Abir both were recalling moments with each other. Mishti & Abir meet at the chai stall but seeing Abir, Mishti left from there.

Meanwhile Kunal checks up the calendar at which Kuhu was doing countdown for their divorce. Nishant thinks about why Mishti getting so late, while Kuhu comes & says him to get ready. Varsha asks about Kunal but Kuhu says that she forget to tell him about the roka.

Kunal says Jugnu that he’s the one who never understood his brother but Jugnu says Abir still loves him but is upset with him. Kunal realizes his mistake of not understanding Abir. Varsha calls Kunal to invite him for the roka for which Kunal agrees.

Abir sees Meenakshi & says her that everyone saw choices three months ago but no was saw his pain. Abir tells her that she is going to meet & apologize to Mishti. Kunal warns Meenakshi to not come between Abir & Mishti again otherwise he will reveal Nishant’s incident to everyone. Meenakshi yells at him for taking such a decision but Kunal tells her that Abir is not weak like her & they both leaves.

Stay hooked to know what will happen next?

Credits :Star Plus

Read More