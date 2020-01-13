Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 13, 2020: Abir wants to rectify his mistake

Abir’s entry at Mishti & Nishant’s roka ceremony shocks everyone. Later, he thinks of rectifying his mistake.

The episode starts with Kunal and Abir's conversation in which Kunal asks Abir to give him a chance to rectify his mistake. Meenakshi tells Parul that she must be happy about her son's aren't listening to her. Nanu gives an example of pot to Meenakshi about sin, after which Meenakshi gets shock. Jasmeet welcomes the guest, who asks her that how did she fixed Nishant's alliance to a girl whom she never liked to see at all.

Nishant came & replies to all their answers well. Rajshri asks Mishti is she happy with the wedding. Mishti says yes & tells him that Nannu will never hurt him. Kuhu asks for music but hadn't any dhol artist there, but Kunal comes & tells about inviting the dhol and music. Everyone dances on dhol music. Abir enters playing the dhol, seeing this makes everyone shocked. Abir says a Shayri, which makes Vishambar angry but Rajshri stops him from doing anything.

Kunal says he invited him to help Kuhu, but Jasmeet adds to this that they'll send the dhol player after giving them nek. Kunal refuses to let him go as he says Abir is his guest. Rajshri says to not stop the roka ceremony because of anyone. Mishti loses balance but saved by Abir. She leaves his hand and holds Nannu’s hand & goes with him.

Rasam of flying chunri to be performed, but Abir with the help of Kunal throws his turban chunri in the air, which falls over Mishti and him. Abir tells Mishti that he has no control on the wind, so he cannot do anything with it. Nannu pulls the chunri and says thanks to Abir for the arrangements. Abir makes Mishti remember about their first meet, when he had worn a turban that time. Vishamber tells Abir that we all remember it and Mishti is paying for that today, you left her midway, but I am sure that Nishant will never leave her. Nannu & Mishti performs ritual, while Abir folds Vishamber’s hand and cries. Nannu tells that he will never leave Mishti’s hand. Abir thinks about rectifying his mistake, and decides not to leave until she gives her hand. Will Mishti come back to Abir or not? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

