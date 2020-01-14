Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke Written Update, January 14, 2020: Abir wants Kuhu's help to renuite with Mishti

Kuhu gets angry on Kunal. Abir tries to take Kuhu's help to reunite with Mishti.

Show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke starts with Vishambar asks Kunal that why he brought Abir in the function. Kunal tries to defend but Vishambar says there is no need of dhol vale. He blames Abir for making his daughter cry and tells him to not meet them again. The latter asks them that if Mishti has moved on then why they are getting affected by Abir' presence. Mishti opens the door and tells Abir to leave.

Abir congratulates Mishti and leaves. Kuhu apologizes to everyone on Kunal's behalf. On the other side, Meenakshi feels alone. Jugnu comes for helping her to pick some bags, but Nanu tells him to not to do so. Abir apologizes to Nishant for doing wrong in the party. Nishant tells him that he may not give her the same happiness given by him, but he will try to not give her the pain she got by him.

Mishti hears their conversation and asks Nishant to come inside. Nishant asks her that if she wants Abir to attend the wedding, but she tells him that she doesn’t care about anyone’s presence. Abir calls Mishti from behind which makes her remember how he always calls her in the past without any reason. They both leaves. Abir thinks that she still cares for him.

Jasmeet and Vishambar asks Mishti that if she told Abir not to come again but Mishti replies she doesn’t care as Abir is nobody for her. Kuhu scolds Kunal for paying double to her dhol vale so that they won’t come. Kunal tells Kuhu that he can give his life for Abir, but Kuhu tells him that he has broke Mishti’s heart. She tells him that she doesn’t want to give more pain to her mother as she will be hurt after knowing about their divorce. Kuhu asks Kunal what Abir wants and Abir replies her that he want Mishti. He tells her that he realized his mistake and doesn’t want to lose Mishti, as she is best for him. Kuhu tells them that she cannot give him a chance as Nishant loves Mishti, despite knowing that she doesn’t love him back. Abir asks her is it true that Mishti doesn’t love Nishant.

Nishant and Mishti sits together, recalling there childhood. Mishti thinks why Abir has came back now when he never listened to her earlier. Mishti apologizes to him for whatever happened. Nishtan tells her that he will always stand by her and asks her to go and sleep.

Abir asks Kuhu to help him to get Mishti back. He asks her to bring Mishti at chai stall so that he can try to clear all the misunderstandings. Abir sees Meenakshi talking with someone on that thinks that is she spying on them. Abir tells Kuhu the true reason for leaving Mishti and asks her if she is going to help him. Stay hooked to know will Kuhu help Abir in reuniting him with Mishti?

