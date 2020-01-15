Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke Written Update, January 15, 2020: Kuhu helps Abir in his mission

Kuhu takes Mishti out to meet Abir. Police comes to arrest Parul

Show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke starts with Nishant searches for Mishti and thinks that is she had gone to meet Abir? Mishti comes to meet Kuhu and thinks about moments he had with Abir. Mishti tells Kuhu that she doesn’t care about Abir, she will only do whatever Vishambar will tell her. Mishti gets back to home while Rajshri asks her where she has gone. Nannu hears their conversation in which Mishti says that she will never break Nannu’s heart as he is his best friend.

Kuhu hits Kunal’s nose thinking it is someone else. Abir and Kuhu both laughs on him. Kuhu tells Abir that Mishti can meet him for five minutes, but he must have told all his plans to her before executing them. He tells her that he will try to convince Mishti for a second chance. Kuhu says him that she is just helping because she knows how one sided love hurts everyone. Kuhu leaves.

Kunal tells Abir not to tell anyone about how his nose get broke. Abir tries to find out about Meenakshi’s meeting, but has no clue. Kuhu tries to take Mishti out from the house but Varsha stops her, while Nishant says them that he will join them too for the shopping. Mishti tells her that she doesn’t want to go, but Rajshri convinces her. Nannu wonders about Kuhu’s weird behavior. Abir and Kunal was about to leave but suddenly police has came to their home, while Mishti knows that is Abir coming here and leaves.Kuhu stops her and convinces her to meet for five minutes only.

On the other hand, police asks to arrest Parul in a charge of fraud case against her. Abir gets frightened and asks Kunal about Meenakshi's whereabouts. Meenakshi comes and tells that whatever is happening is correct. Abir looks on. In the upcoming episode we’ll see Mishti waiting for Abir. Will Abir come to meet Mishti or will Mishti leave? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

