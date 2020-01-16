Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 16, 2020: Meenakshi blackmails Abir

Meenakshi blackmails Abir to marry someone. Kuhu gets shockeAbir decides to meet Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke starts with Abir asking Meenakshi's condition for not getting Parul arrest. Parul says that she didn't knew anything about the fraud. Abir says that she is doing because of me. Meenakshi makes Parul arrest. Nanu and Kunal goes with her. Abir asks the condition again but Meenakshi tells him that she is not threatening anyone, but if Mishti comes in this house then everyone has to pay for it.

On the other side, Mishri tells Kuhu that Abir will not come, maybe he loves her, but he doesn’t trust her. Nannu comes to Mishti and Kuhu asks him what is he doing here. Kuhu calls Abir while Meenakshi asks him whose call it is. Kaushal asks Meenakshi but Nidhi stops him and gives him a lecture. Meenakshi tells them we were together but because of Mishti everything ruined. Abir takes Mishti’s side and says Meenakshi that she is wrong, not Mishti.

Meenakshi tells him that he is doing the same mistake which was done by her 25 years back. Abir clarifies her that don’t compare Mishti with Mehul as she is not like him. Meenakshi informs him that she has fixed his alliance with a girl she has chosen and he has to marry her by the evening, if he wants to help Parul. Mishti thinks to not lie to Nishant but Kuhu stops her from saying the truth. Mishti and Nishant goes to the NGO, while Abir comes to police station. Parul tells him to not sacrifice his love because of me, but Abir tells him to don’t worry he will make everything fine. Mishti show bangles to Nannu, but the lady reminds her of Abir. Nannu asks Mishti not to act strong, but she tells him that she is going to start a new life with him and don’t want to disappoint him.

Kuhu asks Abir that where was he, is he playing any games. Abir informs her that there was a problem but he needs her help. Kuhu denies but Ketki tells her what happened at home. Kuhu gets shocked. Nanu tells Abir that Meenakshi hadn’t left any option for him instead of marrying to the girl she is saying. Abir tells him that he wants to talk to Mishti as she is the one who can save him from this problem. Kunal pleads for Abir to Meenakshi but she tells him not to do so. Kuhu agrees to help Abir as she didn’t knew what was happened. He request her to make Mishti meet once to him. Will Abir be able to Mishti this time? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

