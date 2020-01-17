Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 17, 2020: Abir tries to convince Mishti

Parul request Meenakshi to not hurt Abir. Mishti comes to meet Abir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Mishti looking at the bangles and recalls the moment she had with Abir. Varsha comes and says her to try the bangles which she brought. She mistakenly wears her Abir’s bangle and leaves from there. Nishant searches for everyone, while Mishti gets worried that there shouldn’t be any problem now. Nishant asks Vishambar but instead of answering he tells him why there is no dhol artist, but then they arrives and everyone starts dancing.

Mishti gets happy seeing everyone enjoying and thinks that after a long time she took a right decision. On the other side Kuhu gives clothes to Abir and Kunal for entering in the house. Shaurya comes and asks her what is she doing here but Ketki saves her. Meenakshi brings food for Parul. Parul asks her why is she doing that. Meenakshi informs her that it is the only way to get Abir marries with the girl she wants.

Parul request her to not separate Abir from Mishti as she is the only happiness of him. Meenakshi tells her that once Abir get married everything will be fine. Kuhu welcomes Ketki and tells everyone that we had to hear music in the headphone and have to dance freely. Abir gives headphones to Mishti and enters with the troupe later. Everyone dances on the music. Mishti bumps into Abir and she tells him to leave from here. Abir informs her to talk for five minutes otherwise he’ll go to Vishambar. Mishti goes to meet him. Meenakshi calls Abir and asks him to come fast, as the registrar is on his way. Mishti comes to Abir and gives his bangle to him. She tells him to leave from here as she wants to move on now. Abir asks her for helping him. She tells him that she can’t help him as he doesn’t trust him. He is her strength and he left her. Abir finds answer in her words and thanks her, while Mishti leaves from there. Abir decides to listen his mind instead of his heart this time. Will this decision of Abir, will end Mishti and Abir’s love story? Or will bring both of them back together? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More