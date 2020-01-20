Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 20, 2020: Abir tricks Meenakshi and gets Parul out of jail

Abir proves Parul innocent. Abir insists Nishant to break the marriage.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Abir asking Meenakshi about the marriage registrar’s arrival. He tells her that he is coming for the marriage. Nishant sees Mishti crying. Meenakshi prepares everyone for the wedding. Nanu gets upset about Abir’s decision. Abir video calls Kunal and makes inspector hear all the conversation he had with Meenakshi, after which Parul is released fro the jail. Rajshri asks Mishti where did she go? Jasmeet talks to her rudely, which makes her feel bad.

Mishti informs everyone that she had gone to meet Abir and asked to not come again at the Maheshwari house. Abir thinks about Mishti. Kuhu gets happy knowing about Parul. Parul cries thinking about Meenakshi. Meenakshi gets mad at Abir. She threatens Nanu about leaving the house if Abir insists to unite him with Mishti. Abir tries to reduce the distance between Kunal and Parul. Vishambar shares Jasmeet’s problem with Mishti and yells at her for meeting Abir.

Parul asks Abir how he wasn’t able to understand Mishti’s feelings. Abir shares his feelings with her and tells her that maybe he is jealous of Nishant and Mishti’s friendship. Abir decides to make Mishti realize her love for him. Vishambar tells Mishti to not break Nannu’s heart as he will not be able to tolerate this. Varsha advises Mishti to think about what Vishambar has said.

Abir meets Nishant and tells her to not marry Mishti. Abir tries to make Nishant understand his love for Mishti, but Nishant tells him not to do so as he is better for her. Abir tells him that it is Mishti and his story and it will remain the same in the future.

