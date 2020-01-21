Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 21, 2020: Abir creates a scene at Maheswaris

Meenakshi warns Nishant to not delay the wedding. Later, Abir apologizes to Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Mishti taking out Jasmeet for Nannu’s surprise. Rajshri discusses Varsha about the thought of delaying the wedding for a few more days, but Varsha denies her to do so as Abir or his family is not right for Mishti. Mishti takes Jasmeet to Manisha Kapoor’s boutique. Nannu tells her to buy as much as she wants. Mishti goes to park the car, while Meenakshi comes to talk to Nishant.

Meenakshi warns him to not delay the wedding much, otherwise, Abir will take away his happiness from him. Nannu convinces Jasmeet to not cancel the shopping. Meenakshi plans to make Maheshwari's against Abir. Nishant invites Abir to his Mehendi ceremony. Kunal goes to see Parul. Abir asks him what is he doing here and informs him about Nishant’s invitation. Kuhu comes and Abir tells her that no one will try to separate her from her family. Kuhu agrees on his point of view.

Jasmeet gets worried about Abir, but Nannu diverts her mind. Nannu thinks about Abir’s defeat. Rajvansh comes at the Maheshwari's to attend the function. Nishant waits for Abir, while everyone starts dancing. Mishti imagines Abir applying mehndi on her hands and gets upset. The servant informs Rajshri that someone is waiting for her outside. Rajshri gets shocked seeing Abir. He apologizes to her but Rajshri tells him that it is too late for apologizing.

Kunal apologizes Nishant for Mishti’s birthday incident. Abir sees a spark in the wire and runs towards it. He saves Mishti from that spark. Abir tells them he is leaving, but Vishambar says him bad words. Abir apologizes to Mishti. Nishant gets mad at him, but Abir tells him that only he has rights on her.

