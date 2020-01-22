Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 22, 2020: Mishti stuns everyone with her final decision

Mishti declares her decision in front of everyone. Rajshri thinks about Mishti’s choice.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Abir saying no matter whose mehndi will be on Mishti’s hand but only he will be the groom for her. Nishant and Abir fight with each other. Nanu tells him to go from here, but Vishambar stops them. Vishambar asks Mishti who she will choose between Abir and Nishant. Mishti stuns everyone with her decision and tells Abir to leave from here. Kunal and Kuhu request Abir to go out from there.

Nishant tells Abir that his story is finished. Mishti cries and tries to remove Abir’s name from her hand. She does everything to remove the effect of dye from her hands. Abir also cries thinking about Mishti’s hatred for him. Mishti talks to herself that Abir has broked her, but it was the family who made her again, that’s why she cannot hurt them. Kunal starts crying thinking that it is all happened because of him.

Abir questions himself that is their story ended now. Nannu comes to cheer up Jasmeet, but Jasmeet shares her worry with him that Mishti still loves Abir and before she hurts him, he must have to break this marriage. Nanu takes Abir to his favorite place and tries to cheer him up with Kunal and Ketki’s help. Nannu and Mishti together try to cheer up Jasmeet. Rajshri tells Mishti that she is proud of her. Mishti replies to her that she will never try to break her, Vishambar, Jasmeet and Abir’s heart, Rajshri corrects her that it is Nishant, not Abir. Meenakshi asks Parul about Kunal and Abir’s whereabouts but she didn’t answer her. Nanu and Abir tell Meenakshi to stay away from the Maheshwari's.

Rajshri finds herself in a confusing situation only then Devyani calls her. She discusses her problem with Devyani, who tells her that whatever she’ll choose for Mishti will be right for her. Everyone prepares to go for veneration. Abir enters the temple and remembers Mishti’s confession. The priest tells Rajshri to cancel the veneration but Mishti manages to shift it to another temple. Abir prays to the Goddess that their story cannot end so easily.

Credits :Star Plus

