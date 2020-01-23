Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 23, 2020: Abir protects Mishti

Mishti finds Abir in the temple. Abir defends her while Nannu decides to tell the truth to Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Maheshwari's going for the veneration. Abir prays to Goddess to get his love back in his life. Meanwhile, Mishti arrives at the same temple. Parul wishes to circumambulate in the temple while Mishti and Abir rang the bell together. Abir tells the Maheswaris that he should have to leave but Rajshri stops him from doing so. He leaves and thanks to God to make him meet Mishti once again.

Nishant and Mishti go together in the temple. Mishti thinks about Abir that he is her past and from now there will be a new beginning. Mrs. Parekh arrives and creates a scene at the temple. Abir comes and defends Mishti in front of everyone. He tells her that there are some reasons for which he broke the alliance but that doesn’t mean Mishti is a bad girl. Mishti and everyone leave from the temple while Mishti’s dupatta gets stuck in Abir’s watch.

Vishambar, Kuhu and Rajshri discuss about Abir. Parul convinces Abir to tell the truth to Mishti. He goes to confront her but she refused to talk to him. Nishant tells Abir to stay away from her. Abir informs him of the main reason for breaking up with Mishti. Mishti throws the wedding card away while Kuhu asks her about her sacred thread. Nishant comes and covers up the topic in front of Jasmeet. Kunal and Parul tell Abir to say the truth to Mishti, not Nishant. Nishant decides to clear things with Mishti in private.

