Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 24, 2020: Mishti learns the truth

Maheshwari’s celebrates music ceremony. Abir tells the truth to Mishti.

The show begins with Parul accidentally falling because of Abir, she asks him about Mishti’s call. Nishant, on the other hand, asks Mishti that is she still waiting for Abir. Mishti clears him that there is no space for Abir in their future. She tells him that the holy thread broke because she is trying to free her hand from Abir’s grip. Nishant tells her that there is one more thing, He decides to tell her only if she picks up Abir’s call.

Mishti didn’t answer him. Abir ruins his painting, while Nishant calls him and makes him hear Mishti and his conversation in which she clears that she’ll never hurt him. Nishant reminds Abir of his promise, while Abir is sure that Nishant didn’t tell the truth to Mishti. Meanwhile, Meenakshi vows that she will never let Mishti and Abir get married. Nishant gets worried to think about Mishti and Abir. Meenakshi comes and asks him to take her help, but he refuses for that.

Kuhu tells everyone to celebrate the sangeet ceremony with full energy. Everyone gets emotional when Mishti sings a song for them. Kunal thinks to talk to Mishti as soon as possible. Mishti and Kuhu get emotional thinking about everyone’s happiness. Kunal makes a plan to take Mishti to meet Abir. Mishti gets tensed and runs to meet him. She hugs him seeing that he is fine and asks his problem. Abir yells at her that why she came to meet him if she doesn’t trust him.

Abir tells her the reason why he broke his alliance with her. He tries to explain to her why she is going to be in a relationship that has only one-sided love, but Mishti leaves from there thinking about Nannu. Mishti cries a lot in private, seeing her circumstances. Rajshri and Vishambar discuss about Mishti’s happiness and her alliance. Nishant overhears their whole conversation and gets scared about losing Mishti.

Is Nishant would be the next reason for Abir and Mishti’s separation? Stay in touch with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More