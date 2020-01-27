Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 27, 2020: Abir comes to fix everything

Abir vows Mishti to fix everything. Meenakshi and Nishant makes a plan for their separation.

The episode starts with Kunal praising himself in front of Nanu for acting real like Abir is in a major problem. Abir tells Nanu to relax as Mishti needs time to think. Abir gets a call from Mishti, while Nishant calls Meenkashi out of her house. He informs her that Abir and Mishti will be reuniting soon, whereas Mishti yells on Abir for confessing late. She says to him that it’s too late for anything.

Meenakshi asks Nishant what he wants. He tells to keep Abir away from Mishti. Meenakshi tells him to follow her instructions if he wants Mishti. She takes a promise from him to take Mishti away after their wedding. Mishti asks Abir how could she can break her family’s heart and their feelings. Abir apologizes to her for doing wrong. Mishti says to him that if Nishant knows about it then there is no problem.

Abir gets surprised to hear this and decides to not tell the truth to her. He tells Mishti to go home and he’ll talk to Vishambar before her Haldi ceremony. Parul tells Abir that Kunal is angry with him because he didn’t tell the truth to Mishti. Parul asks him to take care of himself as Nishant is a bit dangerous for him. Nanu gives blessings to Abir. Abir leaves for Maheshwari's house. Mishti waits for him, while Nishant waits for Meenakshi.

Rajshri takes Mishti for the Haldi ceremony. She looks for Abir then only he enters with balloons. Everyone gets shocked to see him again. Abir tells Vishamabar that he has come to talk to him. Abir tries to tell the truth to Vishambar, but Jasmeet and Vishambar scold him. Vishambar gives him two minutes to say the truth, but suddenly Nishant comes in a very bad condition.

Will Abir be able to win Mishti back? Or he’ll lose her forever? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

