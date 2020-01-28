Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 28, 2020: Mishti breaks Abir’s heart

Nishant creates a scene in front of everyone. Abir finds Nishant lying.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Nannu entering the house in a bad condition. He acts like he has drunk alcohol again, and tells Abir to not snatch Mishti from her. Jasmeet starts crying and blames Mishti for this situation. Everyone is tensed for Nishant, while Abir goes to buy medicines for him. On the other hand, Nishant remembers how Meenakshi made a plan to separate Abir and Mishti. Abir sees Nishant in different clothes and thinks that maybe doctor has done it.

Kuhu fights with Kunal and Mishti. Mishti tells Kunal to take Abir away from here. Abir tries to deny but Jasmeet asks Vishambar that are they outsiders for this house, why Abir questions him again and again. She asks to perform the wedding today as she cannot see Nannu’s worst condition because of anyone. Mishti agrees to her and request to have a conversation with Abir once. She talks to him that she has only one choice either him or her family who is waiting for her.

Abir asks her to elope with him, but she denies thinking about Nannu’s situation. She tells him that she has to leave him for her family’s sake. She thanks Abir for loving her intensely and says goodbye to him. The two break up, and they both leave each other. Abir gets confused to see Nishant in good condition and thinks that is it a trap for them again. He asks Kunal to go to check Nishant’s blood reports.

Meenakshi informs Nishant that Abir will go to check his report that’s why she needs to change them. Nishant think that he has no other choice to win Mishti, except fooling his family and books two tickets for London. Mishti imagines Vishambar and Rajshri preparing for her marriage. Mishti argues with Kuhu because of Nannu and family.

Doctor informs Meenakshi about Nannu’s normal reports. Meenakshi tells him to not disclose it in front of anyone. Abir and Kunal arrives at the same moment when Meenakshi is about to leave. She overhears Kunal’s phone conversation with Kuhu in which she says to not come at her house again. Meenakshi accidentally drops the report from which the main report comes to Abir’s hands. He gets shocked to learn the truth.

