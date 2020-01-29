Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 29, 2020: Abir in danger

Abir gets injured in an accident. Mishti asks Kunal to find the truth.

The episode starts with Meenakshi looking for the reports. He informs Nishant about Abir’s presence. Vishambar asks Jasmeet about Nannu’s whereabouts. She informs him that he has gone to take some fresh air. She asks him that what if Nannu is alright then he’s about to forgive Abir without thinking about Nannu, but Vishambar clears her that he is doing everything just for Nannu’s sake. He assures her that everything will be fine soon.

Abir finds that Nishant is lying to his family and calls Mishti to inform her. He is about to tell her but Nishant reaches and takes his phone from him. Rajshri tells Mishti to get ready for the Haldi ceremony. Kuhu takes her phone from her. Nishant warns Abir to stay away from Mishti on which he hits Nishant. They both get into a fight in the hospital.

Maheshwari starts Mishti’s Haldi ceremony, Mishti imagines Abir applying Haldi to her but realizes that it is a dream. Abir leaves to tell Mishti the truth, Nishant follows him. Abir falls victim to road accidents and falls into a lake, while Mishti feels something is wrong. She takes her phone from Kuhu and tries to contact him. Nishant reaches the accident spot and tries to find Abir. He reads Mishti’s message and gets scared to think about Abir. He becomes selfish and sends her the wrong message from Abir's phone.

Mishti informs Kunal that Abir is in danger and something is fishy. When she asks him to find Abir, Nishant arrives at the same moment and asks Mishti to come with her. Kunal leaves to find Abir. Meenakshi yells on Jugnu when the veneration plate falls at the ground. Kuhu asks Mishti what is wrong with her, she shares her worry about Abir which led to an argument between the two. Kunal enquires in the hospital for Abir. Rajshri overhears all their conversation.

