Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 30, 2020: Mishti requests to meet Abir once

Mishti requests Rajshri to allow her meeting Abir once. Meenakshi and Kunal looks for him.

The show starts with Kunal sharing his worry with Kuhu. Kuhu gets confused to think about Abir and Nishant's situation. A group of sage reaches near the lake for veneration. Everyone is performing Mishti's wedding rituals. Abir comes in his senses again and saved by the priests. Rajshri informs Vishambar that she is taking Mishti to get ready and shares a family moment. Nishant apologize to Mishti for not repeating the mistake again. He gives her their flights tickets of London.

Mishti gets shocked to learn about shifting to London, while Rajshri asks for some time to take the decision. Jugnu tells Kunal that he didn't find any information regarding Abir. He also suggests him to take Meenakshi's help in it. Rajshri asks Mishti that why she is still stucked on Abir. Mishti tells her that she feels Abir is in danger. Kunal informs Meenakshi that Abir is missing.

Mishti informs the truth to Rajshri, she requests her to go to meet Abir once only. She promises her that she will come back once she find Abir fine. Rajshri puts a condition in front of her to never come back at home after finding him. Meenakshi and Kunal searches for Abir.

Shourya asks Nannu why he is upset, Nannu shares his tension with him. Varsha explains him the faith of marriage with an example of pearl. A Sage tries to know about Abir but finds nothing about him, except Nishant’s reports. Doctor arrives to check him. Maheshwaris are preparing for marriage, while Meenakshi asks Nishant about Abir.

Credits :Star Plus

