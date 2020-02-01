Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, January 31, 2020: Mishti searches for Abir

Mishti goes to find Abir. Abir left when she reached.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with Meenakshi asking Nishant about Abir's whereabouts. Nishant excuses her with manipulative answers. She informs him that Abir is missing, so please help in finding him. Meenakshi leaves disappointed, while Kuhu asks him what he is doing outside the house. She takes him in for the wedding and goes to bring Mishti. Nishant thinks for Abir's well being. Doctor asks sage to take Abir to hospital, it was then assumed that Abir is Nishant. A sage prays to God for him.

Kuhu informs everyone that Mishti is missing, Rajshri tells everyone that Mishti loves Abir. She tells them that Mishti is just paying favors from the Maheshwari family and tells them that she has given her permission to go to Abir and never come back. Vishambhar yells on Rajshri for doing this, but she tells him that it is the only thing that is right for her. On the other side, Mishti searches for Abir and takes someone Scooty to find him.

The doctor assumes that Abir is drug-addicted and forces him to take the medicine, only then he comes into senses and clarifies him that he is Abir, not Nishant. Mishti reaches Rajvansh's house and decides to not hide her feelings for Abir any more. Jasmeet and Nishant get worried for Mishti, but Rajshri wishes her to get what she deserves. Mishti goes into the house and asks Nanu about Abir's whereabouts. Jugnu informs her that Meenakshi has gone to search him. She thinks to find him before Meenakshi, while Maheshwari leaves to find Mishti. She finds Abir's location and leaves to meet him, while Meenakshi thinks to reach before her. Nan nu takes Vishambar to the Lakeside where he left Abir. Abir thinks a plan to get out from there to reach Mishti and thanks to the sage for saving his life. Mishti reaches the lake only then Abir left from there. She tries to follow him but missed the chance, while Meenakshi suspects Nishant for Abir's disappearance.

Who will reach first? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More