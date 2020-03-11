Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 11, 2020: Abir gets to know Kuhu’s truth

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir asks Mishti to complete her punishment. Later on, Meenakshi executes her plan to separate Kuhu and Mishti.

The show starts with Mishti calling Meenakshi “Bigben” but Kuhu corrects her and calls the latter “Dragon Saas”. Everyone gets stunned when Meenakshi doesn’t respond on this while Kunal apologizes on Kuhu’s behalf. Mishti scolds Kunal for apologizing on Kuhu’s behalf, after which Abir and Kunal take drunken Kuhu and Mishti to their rooms. Abir informs Mishti about her madness and takes her to the washroom. The latter shares some romantic moments together after which Abir demands a kiss from Mishti but she runs away from there.

Varsha attempts to control Jasmeet from fighting with Nidhi while Kuhu drinks the juice. Kaushal offers chilies to them to get rid of their intoxication. Meenakshi feels bad for Mishti and Kuhu’s uniting and thinks to execute her another plan. Mishti and Abir enter the same room where Meenakshi is planning her next plan. Kuhu’s intoxication comes down after eating the chilies. Varsha scolds Kuhu for her madness while Kunal makes fun of her.

Meenakshi sends Nidhi to her room after which the latter gets shocked seeing the bag while Abir asks Mishti to complete her punishment. Later on, Meenakshi asks Nidhi about the sleeping pills after which she reveals that it was in Kuhu’s room. Kunal and Meenakshi question Kuhu about the same but Parul defends her. Abir stops Meenakshi from confronting the same again and asks Jugnu to throw the medicines.

Kuhu gets into an argument with Mishti for mixing the sleeping pills while Abir overhears all their conversation. Mishti tries to clear the misunderstandings but Abir stops her from saying anything to the family. Mishti gets upset when Abir accuses her of fighting the most in the family.

Credits :Star Plus

