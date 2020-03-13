Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 12, 2020: Mishti gets upset with Abir’s promise

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir promises Kuhu to not letting anyone know about the pills. A while later, Nanu gets happy watching Meenakshi’s changed behavior.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Mishti recalling Jasmeet and Abir’s words. Abir thinks about Kuhu for blaming Parul for spiking his drink. He scolds Sukhiram for being angry on Parul while Kunal requests Meenakshi to end the issue. Abir asks Parul why she listens to everyone all the time after which she makes him understand the value of family and love. She gives him an example of Mishti and Kuhu’s relationship.

Kunal confronts Mishti about Meenakshi to close the matter after which she goes to meet Abir. Jasmeet tries to provoke Varsha against Mishti but she answers her well. Rajshri questions herself for getting Mishti and Kuhu married in the same after hearing Jasmeet’s conversation. Kuhu meets Abir and tries to clarify the misunderstanding. On the other side, Rajshri thanks Varsha for supporting Mishti and discusses about Kuhu. Kuhu apologizes to Parul after which the latter gets happy.

Later on, Abir asks Kuhu to tell the truth to Kunal but she refuses to do so. Abir makes a promise to Kuhu to not let anyone know about the pills which leaves Mishti stunned. Varsha speaks to Meenakshi and discusses about Kuhu while the latter informs her about closing the matter on Kunal’s requests. Rajshri promises Meenakshi about the inauguration instead of Mishti while Mishti gets upset recalling Meenakshi and Jasmeet’s words about breaking the family.

A while later, Meenakshi apologizes to everyone asking them not to open the matter again for Abir’s sake which surprises everyone. She informs everyone about the organization’s inauguration. Nanu gets happy seeing her changed behavior while she decides to plan the event together in which Mishti also supports her.

Credits :Star Plus

