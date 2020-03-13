Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 13, 2020: Mishti amazes Abir with her surprise

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Kunal is confused to accept the reality regarding him and Parul while Abir apologizes to Mishti for his behavior.

The show continues with Kunal planning for the inauguration while Mishti leaves to meet Rajshri. Nanu asks Abir to reveal the problem between him and Mishti. He tells him to solve the matter as soon as possible for the sake of their relationship. Kunal yells on Sukhiram for talking rudely with Parul and gets shocked after hearing Nidhi’s words for Parul. Abir tries to make him accept the reality which makes the latter confused.

Rajshri and Varsha meet Mishti and question her for not supporting Kuhu in front of the family. They discuss the same after which they reach to a valid conclusion. Rajshri discusses with Mishti about her and Abir and asks her to think wisely for the solutions. Kuhu apologizes to Meenakshi for the Holi party incident after which Meenakshi offers her to help her in choosing the jewelry. Kunal and Meenakshi tease Kuhu for her mistake in return for which she decides to prepare for the event as a punishment.

On the other hand, Kunal asks Abir to help him to find the solution but the latter refuses to do so. Kunal gets stressed thinking about the truth connected with Parul. Abir tries to surprise Mishti while Meenakshi behaves well with Parul and assures her to maintain the unity of the family. Later on, Abir apologizes to Mishti for his behavior when the latter surprises him.

Credits :Star Plus

