Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 14, 2020: Kunal accepts Parul as his mother

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir resolves his fight with Mishti. Later, Kunal asks Parul to launch company's logo for which Abir also supports his decision.

The episode resumes with Abir and Mishti discussing their first fight. They happily solve the matter and decide to help each other in the future too. The photography team reaches Rajvansh's house and mistakenly calls Parul, a servant. Mishti watches this and clarifies them by considering Parul as a family member. Later on, Meenakshi introduces Mishti to them as the new boss of the organization. She praises Mishti while Mishti recalls Abir’s words about holding the family together.

Mishti announces that Red pear Travels Company belongs to Kunal always which surprises everyone. Meenakshi acts well and shows happiness on Mishti’s decision. Kuhu questions Meenakshi that who will launch the company at which she answers about Kunal’s mother which makes Kunal confused after seeing Parul at the spot. The next morning, Kunal discusses with Mishti about the organization while Mishti tries to make him realize Parul’s value. Parul wears the sari gifted by Mishti yet Meenakshi tries to provoke Kuhu against the latter.

Meenakshi feels bad when media shifts from her to Parul. Abir teases Kunal and praises him for his work. Everyone thinks that Meenakshi is going to launch the logo while Kunal makes everyone shocked by his decision. He asks Parul to launch the logo of the company after which he reveals that Parul is his real mother. Maheshwari's are stunned hearing this while Meenakshi gets upset watching this. Abir and Mishti support Kunal for his decision and make Parul ready to launch the logo.

