Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 17, 2020: Meenakshi surprises everyone with her look

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir and Mishti try to sort things out but get into another fight. Later, Rajvansh receives a surprise from Meenakshi.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Mishti questioning Kuhu for breaking the photos after which Kuhu yells on her and asks her to stay out of her life. Mishti feels hurt for the same while Kunal cooks Meenakshi’s favorite dish. Meenakshi gets upset by watching Kunal’s picture in the newspaper and leaves. Abir asks Mishti to be patient but leaves in anger. Kuhu discusses with Kunal about Parul and Meenakshi while Kunal asks for her help.

Kunal gets upset when Kuhu blames Mishti for all this mess. Mishti feels upset for Abir, on the same side, Abir gets tensed thinking about Mishti’s words for Kuhu. Parul confronts him and asks to support Mishti in her hard times. Abir and Mishti both think to discuss things but sleeps in anger. The next morning, Mishti yells on Abir for speaking someone else’s name. They try to sort thing out but gets into a fight again.

Shaurya gets worried about Varsha’s health while Vishambar asks Jasmeet to speak out her mind. Rajshri gets offended hearing Jasmeet’s word but Vishambar makes her understand the right thing. Varsha gets upset after listening to Jasmeet but Rajshri lightens her up. Later, Rajvansh gathers for breakfast and gets surprised after watching Meenakshi in a strange outfit.

