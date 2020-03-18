Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 18, 2020: Abir tries to solve Mishti and Kuhu’s fight

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Meenakshi continues her drama for her rights while Abir and Kunal get kidnapped on the other hand.

The show begins with everyone asking Meenakshi why she is doing this. Parul tries to make her understand her rights but the latter refuses to believe her. Everyone tries talking to her to change her decision while she appreciates Kunal for revealing the truth about Parul. Meenakshi transfers her responsibilities to Kaushal for managing the business while Parul does every effort to send Meenakshi to the office after which she changes her decision.

Kunal apologizes to Parul for his step after which Kuhu and Mishti complain about each other to Abir and Kunal. Abir requests Kunal to take him with him otherwise Mishti and Kuhu will cook their minds. Kuhu gets into an argument with Mishti and leaves in anger. Meenakshi assigns a secret task to Lakshman. Abir and Kunal discuss about Mishti and Kuhu’s relationship only then someone kidnaps them. Kuhu makes an excuse to Parul for peeling the peas but comes back after getting jealous of Mishti.

Mishti and Kuhu receive a message from the kidnapper but Mishti refuses to believe him. She thinks that maybe it’s a trap for them and asks Kuhu to relax. Later, Nidhi reads the newspaper in front of Mishti which makes the latter worried for Kunal and Abir.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More