Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 19, 2020: Abir plays a prank on Mishti and Kuhu

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Meenakshi makes Parul speaks in an interview while Abir and Kunal surprise Mishti and Kuhu with their prank.

The episode starts with Kuhu talking to herself because of Kunal. She watches Mishti checking Abir and Kunal’s location and follows her. Meenakshi brings Parul in front of the camera and hands over the interview to her for which Parul thanks the latter for supporting her. Kuhu starts fighting with Mishti for hiding about Abir and Kunal while Mishti takes the Kuhu with her to rescue them. On the other hand, Meenakshi provokes Kaushal against Parul.

Mishti and Kuhu find Abir and Kunal’s phone but Kuhu again starts arguing with Mishti. Mishti is about to call the police but kidnappers ask her to not do so. Meenakshi agrees to organize the Bhuj Summer festival while Kuhu reaches to meet the kidnapper. They try to kidnap her but Mishti reaches and saves her. Nidhi praises Meenakshi for her interview and confronts her about Parul’s presence. Meenakshi clears Parul about her responsibilities while Kaushal asks her to discusses with Kunal once for the deal.

The kidnappers bring Mishti and Kuhu to a resort and push them in the swimming pool. Kuhu starts yelling at them but gets surprised after watching Abir and Kunal there. Kuhu and Mishti both shout for their foolish prank but Abir apologizes for the same. Later, Mishti and Kuhu push Abir and Kunal in the pool as their punishment which makes them angry.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More