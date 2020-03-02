Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 2, 2020: Kuhu does the unimaginable

Kuhu unintentionally mixes the sleeping pill in the coffee while Meenakshi assumes that Mishti drank it.

The show begins with Kuhu thinking to not mix the sleeping pill in Mishti's coffee. Mishti bumps into Kuhu when playing with Abir which results in dropping the pill in someone's coffee. Kuhu gets tensed but Meenakshi comes and plays her act. She praises Mishti for the arrangements of Mahashivratri. Kuhu serves the coffee in a confusing situation while Meenakshi assumes that Mishti has got the cup that contains medicine. Abir plays a game with everyone after which all the cups get exchanged.

Kuhu worries when everyone drinks it while Meenakshi orders Jugnu to wake Abir early in the morning and thinks about her evil plan. Kunal informs Kuhu about their honeymoon but Kuhu requests him to talk to Abir for performing the veneration by them too. He denies for that and gets upset when Kuhu refuses to go. Abir takes Mishti to count the stars on the terrace and spends some romantic moments together. Kuhu worries thinking whose coffee is mixed with pills.

The next morning, Maheshwari's reaches the temple while Kuhu thinks about Meenakshi. Meenakshi asks for Abir’s whereabouts. Jugnu lies that Abir and Mishti went to the temple early in the morning. Kuhu gets relaxed while Abir and Mishti didn’t reach the temple. Mishti gets tensed when Abir doesn’t wake up. She calls the doctor and gets shocked thinking about Kuhu’s intentions.

