Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 20, 2020: Kaushal informs Meenakshi instead of Abir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Nanu informing Abir and Kunal about Meenakshi’s presence. Nanu suggests them to have some romance with Mishti and Kuhu to make their honeymoon well. Kuhu praises Mishti for her right thinking about Abir’s plan while she agrees to share her room with Mishti. Parul gets tensed when Nanu informs them about Abir and Kunal’s honeymoon. Meenakshi asks her what happened but she makes an excuse after which the latter shows her right place to Parul.

Kuhu blames Mishti for her clothes but Mishti makes her mood good. Kuhu tells a bride that she isn’t looking pretty while Mishti gets tensed after knowing her name. They get into an argument after which Charmi takes Mishti and Kuhu with her to execute Abir’s plan. On the other hand, Nidhi yells on Kaushal for taking Kunal’s side but he answers her well. Nanu asks Kaushal to inform Abir about Meenakshi searching for Kunal but accidentally he sends the message to Meenakshi.

Charmi asks Kuhu and Mishti to be a part of her engagement, meanwhile, Kaushal tries to take Meenkshi’s phone. Later, Abir and Kunal dance with Mishti and Kuhu at the function.

