Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 23, 2020: Meenakshi worried for Kunal

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Meenakshi gets upset knowing Kunal’s location. Meanwhile, Mishti and Abir spend some quality time with each other.

The show resumes with Abir and Kunal dancing with Mishti and Kuhu. On the other hand, Nanu tries to take Meenakshi’s but phone but she leaves from there in order to call Kunal. Ketki asks Nanu and Kaushal about their paled faces after which they make excuses to her. They heave a sigh of relief when Ketki informs that she has deleted the message from Meenakshi’s phone. Mishti gets angry at Abir because of Charmi while Kunal thinks of going back because of not getting any room at the resort.

Mishti asks Kunal to stay in their room and Abir also agrees to stay near the poolside with the latter. Meenakshi gets upset knowing about Kunal’s whereabouts while Kuhu taunts Kunal for making their honeymoon an office room. Meenakshi doubts her upbringing when she comes to know that Kunal is with Abir, and just then, we see how Kuhu is upset with Kunal’s behavior and plans something. She gets happy after recalling moments she spent with Kunal.

Varsha speaks to Rajshri to talk to Parul or Meenakshi for Gangaur. Rajshri suggests her right things and discusses the Rajvansh family. On the other hand, Abir and Mishti spend some quality time together.

