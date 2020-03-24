Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 24, 2020: Mishti's decision shocks Abir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Mishti takes Kunal’s stand when Abir refuses going back. Later, Mishti gets upset when Kuhu accuses her with some harsh statements.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starts with Kuhu arranging a romantic surprise for Kunal. They both spend some quality time together while Kunal stops in midway when Meenakshi makes a call to him. Kunal informs Abir that he wants to go back but Abir denies doing so. Mishti takes Kunal’s stand and agrees to go back home while Abir and Kuhu get upset with Meenakshi. Abir is about to call the latter but Kunal stops him and asks to decide what to speak to Meenakshi about their trip.

Kaushal tries to explain his things while Nanu asks him to relax. Nanu tells Kaushal and Parul to give some time to Meenakshi to deal with the situation after Parul thinks to ask Mishti about their return. Meenakshi overhears all their conversation and vents her anger on Parul for hiding the truth. Nidhi takes Meenakshi with her and yells on Parul for talking wrong with her. Mishti tries to resolve the matter with Kuhu but Kuhu leaves in anger.

Mishti asks Ketki about the house’s situation after which Meenakshi traps the latter. She asks Mishti to send Kunal back to complete some legal formalities while Kuhu yells on Mishti for talking to Meenakshi. They both get into an argument when Kuhu puts some harsh accusations at the latter. Kunal tries to handle the situation while Abir gets shocked when Mishti refuses to go back with Kuhu at the home.

