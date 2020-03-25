Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 25, 2020: Abir and Mishti realize their mistakes

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir and Mishti get into an argument over Kuhu. Later on, Kunal and Rajshri make the couple realize their love for each other.

The show starts with Kuhu informing Jasmeet how Mishti ruined her honeymoon. Thereafter, Jasmeet provokes Kuhu and Varsha against Mishti. On the other hand, Abir also confronts the latter. Mishti clarifies that neither had she talked to Meenakshi intentionally nor did she want to fight with Kuhu. On the other hand, Kunal gets upset with Kuhu and informs her about his return. Mishti vents her frustration regarding Kuhu on Abir. They get into a heated argument after which Abir accuses the former of behaving like Meenakshi.

Mishti gets upset with the same and decides to stay at the resort. Abir tells her that he’ll go back with Kunal. The following morning, Jasmeet tells Varsha that she is calling Nidhi to know the situation of the Rajvansh house. Meenakshi orders Nidhi to leave her alone while Jasmeet and Varsh overhear their conversation regarding Kunal. Kunal warns Kuhu not to speak anything against Abir and Mishti. Later, Abir, Kuhu and Kunal leave Mishti at the resort.

Mishti gets sad to know that Abir left her alone. On the other hand, Abir feels hurt remembering his fight with her. Kuhu asks Abir to bring Mishti back and thinks of talking to her. She blames Mishti but Abir gets angry with the former. He makes Kuhu realize her fault and apologizes on Mishti’s behalf. He leaves in anger while Kunal tells Kuhu that he will handle the matter on his own. Rajshri asks Mishti the reason behind her sadness.

Kunal lightens up Abir's mood and makes him realize Mishti's love for him. After that, Abir leaves to bring Mishti back and Rajshri asks the latter to learn a lesson from their fight. She asks her to resolve the matter after which Mishti tries to contact Abir. Abir’s phone gets switched off due to which Mishti assumes that he is angry with her.

