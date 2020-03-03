Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 3, 2020: Abir in a drunken state

Mishti manages to handle Abir and takes him to the temple. Later, Kuhu and Kunal performs Mahashivratri’s veneration.

Show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Mishti informing the doctor that Abir has not eaten any such thing after which Abir gains consciousness. Kuhu worries while Meenakshi thinks about the act’s result. Kunal arrives to check Abir but Jugnu manages to handle him. Jasmeet says bad about Mishti for which Meenakshi takes her stand. Jasmeet tries to provoke everyone against Mishti but they refuse to believe her. Meenakshi asks Rajshri to handle Jasmeet.

Abir romances with Mishti while she takes him to the temple. Meenakshi sends Kunal to search for Abir and Mishti. Mishti thinks about the person who spiked his coffee. Nanu convinces Meenakshi to permit Kunal and Kuhu to perform the veneration. The latter is about to start it only then Abir and Mishti reach the temple. Mishti asks Kunal to perform the veneration and promises Abir that she will find out the culprit soon.

Abir and Mishti distribute the holy offerings to the orphans. Mishti goes to take water for Abir during then Meenakshi plays her evil act and tries to provoke Mishti against Kuhu. What will Mishti do now after knowing the truth? Stay tuned to know more.

