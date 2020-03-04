Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 4, 2020: Mishti confronts Kuhu about Abir

Mishti gets suspicious about Kuhu for mixing the pills. Meenakshi watches her plan as a dream.

The episode continues with Mishti informing Rajshri about Abir's health. Afterward, she confronts Kuhu and goes to inform everyone about Kuhu. Mishti is about to inform Meenakshi only then Abir gets unconscious. Mishti takes care of him while Kunal tells Kuhu that he will not leave the culprit behind Abir’s condition. Rajshri apologizes to Meenakshi for Mishti’s decision. The doctor informs everyone about sleeping pills. Kuhu worries hearing this while Meenakshi gets tensed.

Mishti informs the whole incident of Abir’s health. Kuhu feels guilty for her mistake and thinks to meet Abir. Kunal and Mishti take care of Abir while Jasmeet asks Kuhu to remove the blame for her. Meenakshi meets Kuhu and asks her about the pills for which she provides clarification. Vishamabar requests Mishti to foster the relationship between Kunal and Abir. Nidhi feels something fishy while Maheshwari’s are about leave the house but Meenakshi stops them.

Meenakshi plays her act and blames Kuhu for breaking the necklace which leads to an argument between Kuhu and Mishti. Everyone gets shocked hearing this while Meenakshi blames the latter for breaking their house’s unity. Just then, Meenkashi’s dream breaks and she adieu goodbye to Maheshwari’s. Kuhu refuses to listen to Jasmeet while Mishti tries to confront Kuhu but she leaves. Later, Mishti apologizes to Meenakshi for her mistake after which she thinks about Kuhu.

Credits :Star Plus

