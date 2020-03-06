Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 6, 2020: Mishti celebrates Kuhu’s birthday

Mishti plans surprise for Kuhu. Later, Abir confronts Meenakshi for blaming Parul in the spiking.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke begins with Mishti closing door on Kuhu’s face. Mishti and Abir apologize for each other for their mistakes. Kuhu feels guilty for her mistake only then Maheshwari arrives at Rajvansh house. They tell Meenakshi that Mishti called them to meet her. Later, Kuhu gets happy seeing Mishti’s surprise for her birthday while Meenakshi gets angry when her plan fails. Abir thanks Mishti and remembers how she told her to plan something for Kuhu.

Kuhu celebrates her birthday and thanks Mishti for not saying anything to anyone. Meenakshi asks Kuhu to decide what she needs as a gift. Abir confronts Meenakshi about blaming Parul for spiking. He gets into an argument with her and demands to not create any scene on holi’s occasion and Kuhu’s birthday. Mishti sends Kunal to apologize to Parul after which he helps her and apologizes for his mistake. Mishti brings Abir to show him Parul and Kunal’s love for each other.

The next morning, Abir asks Parul to present a gift to Kuhu which makes Kuhu awkward. Mishti and Abir share some romantic moments while Kunal comes and interrupts in between them. Abir thinks that everything will be good today but something else is going on in Meenakshi's mind. What is going on Meenakshi’s mind now? Stay with us to know more.

