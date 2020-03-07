Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 7, 2020: Kuhu learns the shocking truth

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Mishti and Nanu cheer up Parul while Meenakshi is planning the unthinkable. Later, Kuhu knows a shocking truth.

The show continues with Abir and Mishti presenting a magical surprise for Kuhu. Kuhu opens everyone’s gift but she refuses to take Parul’s present. Meenakshi interrupts them but Kunal asks Parul to bless them. Abir looks for Meenakshi whereas Mishti feels bad for Parul. Meenakshi thinks to execute her plan for Mishti and Kuhu’s separation but Abir comes and questions her. Nanu and Mishti make a plan to cheer Parul and demand to give her the earrings.

Meenakshi makes an excuse in front of Abir but feels scared about Laxman’s arrival. Laxman sends the papers in the company’s envelope which assures Abir to trust Meenakshi. Mishti asks Abir where he is lost only then Parul arrives and gives the earrings to her. The latter shares an emotional moment while Meenakshi watches everything. Kuhu feels bad for not accepting Parul’s gift but Meenakshi provokes her against Mishti. Kuhu demands to burn the Holika as her gift.

The Maheshwari and Rajvansh families celebrate Holika Dahan together. Meenakshi acts well in front of everyone and offers a gift to Mishti. She refuses to accept the gift knowing that it’s Kunal’s company papers. Kuhu gets shocked hearing about the transfer of the company. Mishti gets happy to know her worth but accidentally falls on the ground.

